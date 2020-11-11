Typhoon Ulysses intensifies further as it barrels towards Quezon-Aurora area

MANILA - Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) continues to intensify as it heads towards Quezon and Aurora provinces, where it is expected to make landfall, the state weather bureau said Wednesday afternoon.

The country's 21st storm this year, which came just days since super typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) battered the Bicol region, was last estimated 60 kilometers east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, as of 4 p.m.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Catanduanes and other parts of Bicol, where thousands remain displaced and houses and critical infrastructure are in ruins, as well as Metro Manila.

Ulysses was observed moving west at 20 kms per hour, while packing maximum winds of 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 195 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m weather bulletin.

It is forecast to make landfall or closely approach the vicinity of Calaguas Island in Camarines Norte within three hours, then over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Here is the full list of areas under the storm signal no. 3, where 121-170 kph winds are expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

Metro Manila

southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Batangas

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

The following areas are under signal no. 2, where 61-120 kph winds are expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba)

southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)

rest of Quezon

Marinduque

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

rest of Benguet

Abra

Ilocos Sur

rest of La Union

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

rest of Masbate

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Ulysses is projected to cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales on Thursday, PAGASA said.

Weather forecaster Ariel Rojas noted that Ulysses, aside from intensifying, also decelerated and is almost stationary.

"Bumagal po nang kaunti itong bagyo diyan sa may Camarines Norte. Halos ilang oras din po na parang hindi gumagalaw 'yung bagyo. So, para pong nababad 'yung Camarines provinces at Catanduanes," he said.

(The typhoon slowed down in the area of Camarines Norte. It stayed almost stationary for a few hours and brought rains to the Camarines provinces and Catanduanes.)

Heavy rains and strong winds are felt in Barangay Calangcawan Sur, Vinzons, Camarines Norte on Wednesday due to Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will prevail Wednesday over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, PAGASA said.

It warned that flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and those where heavy rains were earlier recorded.

Four more storms could enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the end of the year, PAGASA said.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.




