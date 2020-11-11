Storm surge warning in Luzon, Metro Manila as Ulysses looms

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA – Typhoon Ulysses could bring storm surges as high as 3 meters in parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, weather bureau PAGASA warned Wednesday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the national weather agency raised its alert to the second highest level where the storm surge may bring “moderate to significant damage” to coastal communities.

Evacuation is advised over the following areas due to storm surge between 2 to 3 meters:

Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto, Baras, Bato, Virac, San Andres, Caramoan)

Camarines Sur (Sagnay, Tigaon, San Jose, Lagonoy, Presentacion, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Siruma, Calabanga, Cabusao, Sipocot, Libmanan, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Quezon (Gen. Nakar, Infanta, Real, Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, Jomalig, Polillo, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, Gen. Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya)

The following areas may also experience storm surge between 1 to 2 meters:

Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Matnog, Santa, Magdalena, Bulusan, Barcelona, Guabat, Prieto Diaz)

Masbate (San Pascual, Claveria, Monreal, San Jacinto, San Fernando, Batuan, Aroroy, Beleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Milagros, Balud, Mandaon)

Albay (Libon, Oas, Pio Duran, Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito, Rapu-rapu)

Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Andres, Odiongan, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, Alcantara, Santa Maria, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang)

Marinduque (Mogpog, Boac, Gasan, Buenavista, Torrijos, Santa Cruz)

Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola)

Occidental Mindoro (Lubang Island, Looc, Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz)

Camarines Sur (Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan, Bato)

Batangas (Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Balayan, Calaca, Lemery, Taal, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, San Pascual, Batangas City, Lobo, San Juan, Tingloy)

Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Palanan, Ilagan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo)

Metro Manila (Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Manila, Navotas)

Cavite (Ternate, Naic, Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Cavite City, Kawit, Bacoor)

Bulacan (Obando, Bulacan, Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)

Pampanga (Masantol, Sasmuan, Lubao)

Bataan (Orani, Samal, Abucay, Balanga City, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Corrigedor, Bagac, Morong)

Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Botolan, Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)

Pangasinan (Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, Alaminos City, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Fabian)

La Union (Rosario, Santo Tomas, Agoo, Aringay, Caba, Bauang, San Fernando City, San Juan, Bacnotan, Balaoan, Luna, Bangar)

PAGASA said the storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, could cause “life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation.”

There is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay, it added.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ulysses was last spotted 100 kilometers north of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained wind speed of 125 kph, with gusts of up to 155 kph.

Moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 kph, the typhoon is forecast to hit land over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon and will cross Central Luzon before exiting through the western seaboard of Zambales.

