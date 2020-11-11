Sinas scraps predecessor's 8-hour shift policy, begins review of other PNP programs

NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas gives orders to policemen who try to maintain order along Finance Road in Manila during the Procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2020. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Newly-installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Wednesday he was re-imposing the 12-hour work shift policy in the police force "to maximize police presence," as he began a review of his predecessor's policies.

Speaking to reporters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Sinas reasoned that the 8-hour shifting implemented by erstwhile PNP chief Camilo Cascolan was harming police presence in stations and on the streets.

Sinas admitted that he never followed Cascolan's policy when he was director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) because Metro Manila's streets needed to have police visibility at all times.

The new police chief likewise said he was reviewing the "localization" policy of Cascolan where police officers were assigned to their hometowns.

Sinas said he had ordered a review of the PNP's counter insurgency push, and the "60/40 split" on regional mobile forces that Cascolan had proposed during his 2-month tenure.

Sinas, however, clarified that he would still retain Cascolan's programs which he thinks are beneficial for the PNP.

The controversial cop of the infamous "mañanita" incident in May took the helm of the police force on Tuesday after being hand-picked by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sinas is the latest commander to rise to the top post under Duterte having led operations in bloody hotspots of his war on drugs, during which thousands of urban poor have been killed, many in mysterious circumstances.

— With reports from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

