Signal no. 2 up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces as 'Ulysses' nears Luzon

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 over Metro Manila and neighboring provinces on Tuesday night as severe tropical storm Ulysses maintained its strength while moving towards southern Luzon.

The country's 21st tropical cyclone this year was last spotted 250 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes as of 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 115 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. weather bulletin.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds may cause damage to high risk structures, and down old wooden electric posts:

Metro Manila

Central and southern portions of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, Gabaldon)

northern and eastern portions of Bulacan (Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao, Bocaue, Pandi, Bustos, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Angat, Santa Maria, San Jose del Monte City, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Rizal

Laguna

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes,

Albay

Sorsogon

Ticao Island and Burias Island

Signal no. 1, meanwhile, was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Abra

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Aurora,

rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

rest of Bulacan

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

rest of Masbate

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Ulysses is forecast to intensify into a typhoon by Wednesday morning, and may reach its peak intensity of 130-155 kph in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

It is moving west northwest at 30 kph and is forecast to move generally west towards Camarines Norte-Quezon area.

The storm is expected to closely approach Catanduanes and Camarines provinces on Wednesday, and is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and Thursday early morning, PAGASA said.

Ulysses comes as majority of the southern part of Luzon is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly on Nov. 1 and Typhoon Quinta on Oct. 25, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced overover Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains is expected over Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

By Wednesday morning through late evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Quezon including including Polillo Islands, and Marinduque, while moderate to heavy rains is expected over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Northern Samar, and the rest of Calabarzon and Bicol Region.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also prevail over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA warned that flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

