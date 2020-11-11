Senate suspends 2021 budget debate due to Typhoon Ulysses



MANILA - The Senate on Wednesday halted budget debates in plenary to let the chamber's employees go home early before the expected onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

"I think it will not harm us if we allow our staff to go home already... This is a fortuitous event," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said shortly before the chamber decided to suspend the session.

Before halting plenary discussions and mandating employees to go home early, the proposed 2021 budget of several agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations were "deemed submitted" as no lawmaker raised questions about their funding for next year.

"If there are no objections, maybe we can let these budgets go already to allow us to focus on agencies and give us a certain level of comfort," Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara said.

The following agencies that breezed past the period of interpellations in the Senate are as follows:

Department of Science and Technology (except for the Office of the Secretary)

Department of Labor and Employment (except for the Office of the Secretary, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration)

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency

Office of the Vice President

Dangerous Drugs Board

Mindanao Development Authority

Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process

Presidential Legislative Liaison Office

Southern Philippines Development Authority

National Historical Commission

National Library

National Archives

Commission on Filipino Language

Cultural Center of the Philippines

Development Academy of the Philippines

Energy Regulatory Commission

Office of the President

Presidential Management Staff

Philippine Racing Commission

Philippine Guarantee Corporation

Philippine Postal Corporation

Philippine Competition Commission

Credit Information Corporation

Climate Change Commission

Commission on Filipinos Overseas

Philippine Space Agency

Center for Economic Development

Optical Media Board

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

State Universities and Colleges (except for the University of the Philippines)

Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council

Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority

Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority

Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority

The Senate will decide Thursday, at 11 a.m., if it would reschedule its November 12 plenary session to a later date, depending on the effects of the typhoon, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said.