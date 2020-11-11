Senate suspends 2021 budget debate due to Typhoon Ulysses

MANILA - The Senate on Wednesday halted budget debates in plenary to let the chamber's employees go home early before the expected onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.
"I think it will not harm us if we allow our staff to go home already... This is a fortuitous event," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said shortly before the chamber decided to suspend the session.
Before halting plenary discussions and mandating employees to go home early, the proposed 2021 budget of several agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations were "deemed submitted" as no lawmaker raised questions about their funding for next year.
"If there are no objections, maybe we can let these budgets go already to allow us to focus on agencies and give us a certain level of comfort," Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara said.
The following agencies that breezed past the period of interpellations in the Senate are as follows:
- Department of Science and Technology (except for the Office of the Secretary)
- Department of Labor and Employment (except for the Office of the Secretary, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration)
- National Intelligence Coordinating Agency
- Office of the Vice President
- Dangerous Drugs Board
- Mindanao Development Authority
- Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process
- Presidential Legislative Liaison Office
- Southern Philippines Development Authority
- National Historical Commission
- National Library
- National Archives
- Commission on Filipino Language
- Cultural Center of the Philippines
- Development Academy of the Philippines
- Energy Regulatory Commission
- Office of the President
- Presidential Management Staff
- Philippine Racing Commission
- Philippine Guarantee Corporation
- Philippine Postal Corporation
- Philippine Competition Commission
- Credit Information Corporation
- Climate Change Commission
- Commission on Filipinos Overseas
- Philippine Space Agency
- Center for Economic Development
- Optical Media Board
- Movie and Television Review and Classification Board
- State Universities and Colleges (except for the University of the Philippines)
- Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council
- Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority
- Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan
- Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
- Cagayan Economic Zone Authority
- Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority
The Senate will decide Thursday, at 11 a.m., if it would reschedule its November 12 plenary session to a later date, depending on the effects of the typhoon, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said.
