Repairs of typhoon-hit schools to start by January: DepEd

Teachers transfer school equipment to the principal’s office after letting them dry at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes on November 9, 2020. Days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit, teachers and school staff started to clean up the severely damaged school while preparing for Typhoon Ulysses, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Education said Wednesday it was planning to start reconstruction and repairs of typhoon-damaged schools by January.

Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said the department’s engineers were still going around Southern Tagalog and the Bicol region to assess the damage sustained by schools from recent typhoons Rolly and Quinta.

“Binigyan natin sila (engineers) ng deadline na dapat by November 30, tapos na ang program of works ng mga eskuwelahan na na-damage para nang sa ganoon, mabigyan natin agad ng pondo,” Pascua said in a consultative meeting with school heads and division superintendents in Sorsogon.

(We gave our engineers a deadline. By November 30, they should have finished the program of works in our damaged schools. That way, we can give them funding.)

“Pagdating ng January, puwede na tayong makapagsagawa agad ng reconstruction, whether i-repair ba ‘yan or tuluyan nang i-demolish, o mas maayos o mas magandang design,” he said.

(By January, we can start reconstructing these damaged buildings, whether they need to be repaired, demolished, or given a better design.)

Pascua said the department was looking at installing “storm protection” for windows of school buildings, especially those in provinces frequented by storms.

The DepEd also plans to make ceilings of school buildings more durable, he added.

Last week, Ronilda Co, head of DepEd’s disaster risk reduction and management service, said the department has started processing funds for repairs of schools damaged by Rolly, which ravaged parts of the Bicol region and southern Luzon in early November.

At least 226 schools sustained damage from ferocious winds and torrential rains brought by Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year.

-- With a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News