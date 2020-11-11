Realign funds for 'skeleton' projects in 2021 budget to boost PH internet infra: Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson says a road project in Cagayan de Oro was left unfinished despite receiving P1.37 billion in funding since 2015. Screencap from Senate of the Philippines livestream

MANILA— Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday pushed to remove a P135-billion funding for "redundant" and "skeleton" projects in the 2021 budget, saying the amount could instead be used to improve the Philippines' internet infrastructure.

Lacson presented several pictures of multi-purpose halls in various provinces that were left unfinished despite receiving millions of taxpayers' money in previous years.

"Hirap na hirap 'yung Department of Finance na maghanap ng mapag-uutangan," Lacson said in plenary.

(The Department of Finance is having a hard time looking for loans.)

"If we keep on spending millions of pesos at nakikita natin na ganun itsura, para na tayong nagpapaloko," he said.

(If we keep on spending millions of pesos and we see that these are left unfinished, it will appear that we are allowing them to fool us.)

Among the projects Lacson questioned was a bypass road in Cagayan de Oro that remains incomplete despite receiving some P1.37 billion on funding since 2015.

"Papuntang bundok, nakaplano 'yung tunnel, hindi ginawa 'yung tunnel pero napondohan 'yung tunnel," the senator said.

(The road leads straight to a mountain where they plan to build a tunnel. But that tunnel has yet to be built even if funds have been allocated for it.)

Lacson also showed several multi-purpose buildings that were left unfinished despite having millions-worth of allocations in the national budget.

Sen. Ping Lacson shows "skeleton projects" that have been receiving millions in public funds annually, pushes to have allocations for these projects removed from 2021 budget pic.twitter.com/00nbRcMCyQ — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) November 11, 2020

"Shall we allow to allocate another P5 million for 2021? I think the picture will answer your question," the senator said, referring to a multi-purpose building project in La Union.

Lacson refuted comments that multi-purpose buildings are vital infrastructure that need to be constructed as these can be used as evacuation centers or quarantine facilities.

"There is a separate item of P3.7 billion in the 2020 General Appropriations Act and another proposed appropriation of P2.7 billion" in the 2021 budget for quarantine facilities and evacuation centers, he said.

IMPROVE INTERNET IN PH INSTEAD

If Congress would scrap the funding for 5,913 "skeleton" and "redundant" infrastructure projects in the 2021 budget, some P135 billion would be available for realignment, Lacson said.

"The 2021 budget should be redirected to conform with the signs of the times," Lacson said.

"Kung mayroon tayong mase-save or available (If we can save or make available) for realignment na P60 billion and more, why can't we appropriate P18 billion for the national broadband program of the Department of Information and Communications Technology," he said.

Lacson noted that the Philippines, a regional laggard in terms of internet speed, needs better broadband infrastructure as the country shifts to distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

"Bakit ayaw natin mag-invest sa technology (Why don't we want to invest in technology)? Because it's so intangible? But the benefits we will reap over the next 5 years, next 10 years, tremendous," he said, noting that other Asian governments operating heavily online save as much as "$25 billion" (P1.2 trillion) annually.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III backed Lacson's proposal, saying senators alone spend millions of pesos for internet subscriptions.

"The average senators' spending for internet subscription is P4.6 million a year... Wala pa 'yung [internet bill ng] secretariat (The secretariat's internet bill is not yet included)," the Senate President said.

Senate Committee on Finance chair Sen. Sonny Angara said he is open to accommodate Lacson's amendments to the budget at the proper time.

"We can make adjustments and we can be flexible," Angara said.

