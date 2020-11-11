Provinces reeling from 'Rolly', Metro Manila under signal No. 3 as Typhoon Ulysses nears

MANILA Storm signal No. 3 was raised in several provinces still reeling from Super Typhoon Rolly, the capital region and several other areas as weather system Ulysses intensified into a typhoon and headed towards Quezon and Aurora, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

The country's 21st storm this year, which came just days since the super storm battered the Bicol region, was last estimated 100 kilometers north of Virac, Catanduanes as of 10 a.m.

It was observed moving west northwest at 20 kms per hour while packing maximum winds of 125 kph near the center and gusts of up to 155 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Ulysses is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and early Thursday, cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales on Thursday, PAGASA said.

It may slightly weaken as it crosses mainland Luzon due to "frictional effects in the presence" of the Sierra Madre and Zambales Mountain Ranges, but is likely to remain a typhoon, PAGASA added.

On Wednesday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will prevail over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Albay, Sorsogon, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Burias and Ticao Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, PAGASA said.

It warned that flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and those where heavy rains were earlier recorded.

Places under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 include Catanduanes and other parts of Bicol earlier devastated by Super Typhoon Rolly. Thousands there remain displaced, and houses and critical infrastructure are in ruins.

Here is the full list of areas under the storm signal, where 121-170 kph winds are expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

Metro Manila

southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

Southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Antonio, San Isidro, Cabiao)

the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Santa Ana, Mexico, San Luis, San Simon, San Fernando City, Santo Tomas, Apalit, Minalin, Bacolor, Santa Rita, Guagua, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, Lubao)

Bulacan

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

The following areas are under signal no. 2, where 61-120 kph winds are expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Central and southern portions of Quirino (Maddela, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Nagtipunan)

Central and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Bambang, Kayapa, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Alfonso Castaneda)

Southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba)

Southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

rest of Pampanga

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Aurora, Batangas

rest of Quezon

Marinduque

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Isabela, the rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Rest of Benguet

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Rest of La Union

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Rest of Masbate Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Four more storms could enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the end of the year, PAGASA said.