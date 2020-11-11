PAGASA: Stronger Ulysses could trigger 3-meter storm surge in some Luzon areas

MANILA — Typhoon Ulysses, which further intensified as it barreled toward Quezon and Aurora, could cause storm surge with heights of up to 3 meters in several coastal areas in Luzon, the state weather bureau warned Wednesday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of Camarines Sur are at high risk of experiencing storm surge of up to 3 meters due to the typhoon.

Ulysses, which currently packs maximum winds of 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 195 kph, will trigger storm surges as high as 2 meters in the following coastal areas:

Metro Manila

Albay

Bataan

Batangas

Bulacan

Cavite

Isabela

La Union

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Sorsogon

Zambales

northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur

There is also a moderate risk of storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay, according to PAGASA.

“These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” it said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 was hoisted over the following areas as of 5 p.m., where 121-170 kph winds are expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

Metro Manila

southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Batangas

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

The following areas are under signal no. 2, where 61-120 kph winds are expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba)

southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)

rest of Quezon

Marinduque

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands

PAGASA placed these areas under Signal No. 1, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

rest of Benguet

Abra

Ilocos Sur

rest of La Union

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

rest of Masbate

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Meanwhile, the seaboards of areas under TCWS and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar will experience rough to very high seas — 2.5 meters to 10 meters — within the next 24 hours due to the storm, according to PAGASA.

The surge of the Northeast Monsoon will also bring rough to high seas of 3 meters to 6 meters over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Rough seas of 2.5 meters to 3.5 meters will also prevail over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands, the weather agency said.

The western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao will experience moderate to rough seas of 1.5 meters to 2.5 meters.

“Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters,” it said.

Ulysses, aside from intensifying, also decelerated and is almost stationary, according to PAGASA.

