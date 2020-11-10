House panel approves measures seeking to upgrade Mindanao transportation

MANILA - A House committee on Tuesday approved measures seeking to upgrade the transportation services in Mindanao.

Chaired by Lanao del Sur Rep. Mohammad Khalid Dimaporo, the House Committee on Mindanao Affairs approved House Resolution 728, which originally sought to direct the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Department of Transportation to present to the panel the operational status and decongestion plan of all Mindanao airports.

These include the Davao International Airport, the Laguindingan Airport, and the Zamboanga City Airport.

The resolution urges the national government to provide the appropriate funding to allow the decongestion of these airports in Mindanao.

Dimaporo sought that funding to be given to these airports so that they can be decongested.

"Let it be amended so that all Mindanao airports that were operating at full capacity pre-COVID times be given appropriate budget within the Duterte administration so that the Duterte administration can leave a legacy of decongested passenger terminals in the region of Mindanao," he said.

In the original resolution, Dimaporo stressed the need to complement these airports as they are operating beyond their carrying capacity.

Meanwhile the same panel wants the Mindanao railway to be a two-track, electric-powered line instead of a single-track railway powered by diesel.

This after the panel approved a resolution directing the National Economic Development Authority and the Department of Transportation to submit a feasibility study on the project to Congress.

Dimaporo said the upgrade would make the Mindanao Railway at par with other train lines abroad.

The panel also decided to tackle in another hearing a bill mandating Task Force Bangon Marawi to financially compensate those whose properties were either damaged or destroyed during the 2017 siege.