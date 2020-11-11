Gordon bats for bill to protect magistrates after Manila judge's slay

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday revived his push for the passage of a bill that would create a security service for members of the judiciary after a Manila regional trial court judge was killed in her chambers.

The killing of Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla inside her office shows that "even our judges are not safe from criminals," Gordon said in a tweet, as he pushed for the passage of a bill creating the Philippine Marshall Service.

The unit will "act as an independent arm that will ensure the security of the judiciary," he said.

"Our judges have a vital impact on people's lives as they protect our liberties and rights," he said.

"Without the judges, there can be no justice. This cruelty must stop now," he said.

We strongly condemn the remorseless murder of Manila RTC Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla. This is truly unforgiveable. It has never been and should never be acceptable that we allow our citizens to be killed especially our judges.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Lvw70gtPOj — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) November 11, 2020

In January, the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights approved the bill that would not only provide security detail for judiciary members, but also authorize the conduct of confidential investigations on threats against judges.

Gordon urged the Department of Budget and Management to submit their recommendations on the proposed measure so that the Senate could continue to work on its passage.

"This is truly unforgivable," he said referring to Abadilla's killing.

"It has never been and should never be acceptable that we allow our citizens to be killed especially our judges," he said.

Abadilla was killed by her clerk, who shot himself after committing the crime.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

EDITOR'S NOTE: A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776