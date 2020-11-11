Duterte to join virtual ASEAN Summit

President Rodrigo Duterte attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand Nov. 3, 2019. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will attend a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this week, which has shifted online due to the coronavirus pandemic, his office said Wednesday.

Duterte will participate in the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit from Nov. 12 to 15 "via video conference", the Office of the President said in a statement.

"He will advance Philippine positions on public health emergencies cooperation, regional economic integration, migrant workers’ rights, climate change, disaster risk reduction management, counter-terrorism, and the South China Sea issue," Duterte's office said.

Vietnam will host the summit that is expected to adopt more than 10 outcome documents on the coronavirus pandemic and community-building efforts, it added.

Leaders of the 10-member ASEAN China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are also expected to sign the world's largest trade pact at the summit on Nov. 15, Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto earlier said.

— With a report from Reuters