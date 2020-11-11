Davao's Archbishop Valles back at CBCP's helm after recovering from mild stroke

Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has been serving as the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines since 2017. File photo

MANILA - Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles returned to work as president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) after making full recovery from stroke.

In a circular dated November 5, CBCP vice president Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David announced that Valles "has recovered well" after suffering from mild stroke in May 2020 and is now ready to go back to work.

Since the prelate's hospitalization, David served as acting president.

"Please be informed, therefore that, after getting a clean bill of health from his doctors, Archbishop Valles has signified his readiness to resume office as our CBCP President," David said.

"All communications with the Office of the CBCP President may now be redirected to Archbishop Romulo Valles."

Valles is set to preside over the CBCP Permanent Council meeting on November 25. It will be held through an online platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As president of the country's bishops conference, Valles is also expected to welcome the pope's new representative to the Philippines. However, there are no details yet as to when the new papal nuncio will arrive in the country.

Valles thanked those who prayed for his recovery.

Valles first ascended to the post in 2017, succeeding Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas. The Davao archbishop, who is a friend of the family of the President Rodrigo Duterte, was re-elected last July 2019 and will stay in the office until November 30, 2021.