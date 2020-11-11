CSC mulls lowering passing rate for civil service exams

Watch more in iWantTFC Courtesy of PTV



MANILA - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) said Wednesday it was mulling lowering the passing grade in its exam for those who want to become government workers.

The commission has tackled the proposal in 1 or 2 meetings, said CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada.

Even the Supreme Court in several instances lowered the passing rate of the bar exams, she said.

"It does not mean that the quality of lawyers have diminished," Lizada said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

"If we go along that path, it does not mean that we have lesser competent and lesser qualified civil servants... We need to have more government officials and employees," she added.

In August last year, only 11.62 percent or 29,733 examinees out of a total 255,778 takers of the CSC career service test passed, the commission said in its website.

Some 290,000 people were supposed to take the CSC pen-and-paper test last March, which was reset to 2021 due to the pandemic, said the commission.

The CSC has canceled all other written career service examinations for the rest of the year, it said in an advisory.

