9 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,510

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,510 on Wednesday as 9 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,224 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,458 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and no new fatality.

11 November 2020



Figures today show 9 new confirmed cases, 2 new recoveries, and no new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. To date, the total number of countries with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 81. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/fQq9BGHBGb — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 11, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 538 in the Asia Pacific, 229 in Europe, 2,327 in the Middle East and Africa, and 130 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 401,416. The tally includes 7,710 deaths, 362,217 recoveries, and 31,489 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 50.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, of whom, more than 1.26 million have died.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed.