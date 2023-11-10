US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson speaks during an event in Balagtas, Bulacan on Sept. 11, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson led the Veterans Day ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Fort Bonifacio to honor American and Filipino veterans and service members on Friday.

Carlson led guests in observing a moment of silence and offered flowers.

Carlson paid tribute to veterans and lauded the strong US-Philippine alliance and cited the recent conduct of Kamandag military exercises.

“Our two countries face many global challenges that we always talk about. Our friendship, our partnership, and our iron clad alliance is very strong to this day, also partners in prosperity,” Carlson said.

“It’s all underpinned by the amazing people to people ties that unite our people, whether it’s in military, education, or fighting climate change, against the negative effects of climate change,” she added.

Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Administrator Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu read Defense Secretary Glibert Teodoro's statement underscoring the two countries’ “iron-clad alliance” and person to person ties as the bedrock of their partnership.

“In the face of evolving security developments, the Philippine and United States armed forces continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, working together to promote peace, stability and security in the Indo Pacific,” Teodoro said.

