MANILA — The Senate on Thursday took back the plenary approval of the proposed 2024 budget of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), following allegations of foreigners owning authentic birth certificates that enabled them to apply for a Philippine passport.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa raised the issue during the Senate plenary deliberations, after he received information on 12 foreigners with alleged Philippine passports. He said the information from the justice department was a cause for alarm as it involved national security.

“Baka mamaya itong mga Chinese-speaking individuals who are not really Filipinos baka nagkalat na 'yung passports na sa kanila," Dela Rosa said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also disclosed information from the National Bureau of Investigation that the civil registry of a town in

Caraga region allegedly released birth certificates to several Chinese.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was investigating the matter and would file cases against the foreigners.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the DFA’s initial investigation indicated that the documents were verified by the PSA.

He then moved for the recall of the budget of the agency which was approved by the plenary on Wednesday.

“I will make a formal move to reconsider the submission of the budget of the Philippine Statistics Authority and direct the LBRMO (Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office ) to issue the necessary notice and inform the body of the schedule of the PSA budget discussion,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva’s motion was backed by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who questioned the effectivity of PSA's information and technology programs in detecting fraud and other issues.

“We are funding their ICT programs to make them more efficient supposed to be in detecting fraud or whatever. How come it has proven to be ineffective as far as this issue is concerned,” Pimentel said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri initially expressed reservation in recalling the approval of PSA’s budget but the majority leader’s motion was later on approved without objection.

Apart from recalling the approval of the PSA’s 2024 budget, Senate President Zubiri also ordered a Senate investigation by either the Blue Ribbon Committee or the Committee on Public Order into the matter.