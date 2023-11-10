The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Supreme Court ordered an inventory of environment-related cases in Palawan as the Justice Sector Coordinating Council launched the “Green Justice Zone” in Puerto Princesa City on Friday.

The Justice Sector Coordinating Council is composed of officials of the Supreme Court, Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The launch was attended by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, and Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

Gesmundo said the council is creating a “Green Book” with the ultimate goal of streamlining rules and procedures for better efficiency and speed in the handling of cases.

“Towards this end, the Court, through the Office of the Court Administrator, issued the necessary Circular to conduct an inventory all pending cases in Palawan involving any of our environmental laws, to monitor their status and progress,” Gesmundo said.

The court also ordered "capacity building trainings for the judges, prosecutors, law enforcers, the community and other actors involved in the handling of these cases."

Remulla noted that the DOJ, for the first time, made those responsible for maritime disasters accountable with cases initiated before the Ombudsman and the National Prosecution Service.

For faster and efficient handling of criminal cases, Remulla underscored the importance of a “vertical trial” concept.

“A 'vertical trial' would allow the prosecutor who conducted preliminary investigation and assisted in the case build-up to handle the active prosecution and trial of the case in court,” Remulla said.

Abalos committed the attached agencies of the DILG, particularly the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, for the fair delivery of environmental justice with no unnecessary delays.

"On our part, the DILG will make sure that the Green Justice Zone becomes a fertile ground for local and national government collaboration,” Abalos said.

