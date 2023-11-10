MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez condemned on Friday the latest aggressive action of the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine boats in the West Philippine Sea.

He said unprovoked act of hostility is a direct violation of Philippine sovereign rights and international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



“The harassment, blocking, execution of dangerous maneuvers, and deployment of water cannons against unarmed vessels engaged in routine operations is not only dangerous but also a blatant disregard for the diplomatic processes we, as a nation, have consistently and firmly advocated for. It is a clear attempt to undermine the peace and stability of the region, and it cannot be tolerated,” Romualdez said in a statement.



The Philippines on Friday accused the Chinese Coast Guard of “recklessly harassing”, “blocking” and “executing dangerous maneuvers” in their attempt to “illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply” of Filipino troops at the outpost.

The Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement a Chinese coast guard vessel had also fired a water cannon against a Philippine boat.

But China claimed it "took control measures" against two Philippine transport ships and three coast guard vessels it insisted were in Chinese waters.



Gan Yu, the spokesman for China Coast Guard, claimed that "China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Ren'ai Jiao and its adjacent waters."

"We urge the Philippine side to stop its infringement behavior immediately," Yu added.

Romualdez also called on the "international community, especially our ASEAN neighbors" to put a stop on China's actions.

“I call upon the international community, especially our ASEAN neighbors and allies, to join us in condemning these actions and to stand with us in upholding the freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and the preservation of peace in the region. We will take all necessary measures, including the filing of a diplomatic protest, to protect our sovereign rights and to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Romualdez said.



Meanwhile, the US Embassy in the Philippines said it "stands together" with the country, one of its strong allies.

"Despite continued PRC harassment, the Philippines successfully and lawfully resupplied its forces on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal, located wholly within the EEZ. and stand together as #FriendsPartnersAllies for a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific," the embassy said.