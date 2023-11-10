President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, who's in a four-day State Visit, deliver their joint press statement at Malacañan Palace on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Noel B. Pabalate

Marcos accepts invitation to visit Timor-Leste

MANILA — The Philippines and Timor-Leste on Friday agreed to expand their bilateral cooperation and discussed issues of international concern such as the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta agreed on the following points during a meeting in Malacañang:

Reconvene the policy consultations hosted by Timor-Leste

Explore possibilities of direct flights between the two nations' capitals through Air Services Agreement

Form a Bilateral Social Security Agreement

Strengthen educational cooperation.

In his speech, Marcos said the Bilateral Social Security Agreement would become a "safety net" for their overseas workers.

The educational cooperation, meanwhile, aims to have more student exchanges.

"In addition, as one of the democracies in Southeast Asia, the Philippines also committed to assist Timor-Leste in the skills formation of the Timorese people," the Philippine President said.

This has started, according to Marcos. The Philippines deployed a team from the science department to help people in Timor Leste boost their skills in food processing.

"We committed to increase [our] engagements in such technical cooperation and we have tasked our respective ministries to explore and enhance future partnerships on this matter," Marcos said.

Ramos-Horta thanked the Philippine leader.

“Let’s expand, upgrade the relationship between our two countries… You cannot have a more warmer, more productive, healthy relationship between two country than the one enjoyed by Timor-Leste by the Philippines," he said.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

Marcos said he and Ramos-Horta had a productive and "interesting discussion" regarding international issues, most especially the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine leader said the Ramos-Horta supports Manila's adherence to the rule of law under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"The many suggestions and mechanisms that he brought to light...can be of use to the Philippines when it comes to the challenges that we are presently facing in the issues that are regarding the South China Sea or as we refer to it, the West Philippine Sea," Marcos said.

"And of all the different issues that we are facing, geopolitical issues that we are facing around the world, once again, the experience of the President has shown what the Philippines can do to further our discussion and our argument as to the continued adherence of all partners to a rules-based system and international law," he added.

No other specific details were mentioned by the leaders on the matter.

Ramos-Horta in his speech said he was "very impressed" in the trust and confidence that investors have in the Philippines.

"Let us... expand, upgrade the relationship between two countries. We are newer, only 21 years since the declaration of independence," he said.

He added that this was not the first time he visited the Philippines, and noted that the relationship between Manila and Dili were "warm and healthy."

TIMOR-LESTE LOOKS UP TO PH: LEADER

Marcos in his opening statement said he accepted the invitation of Ramos-Horta to visit Timor-Leste and further deepen the two countries' ties.



“I thank you for the very gracious invitation that you have just extended to me to visit your country, and I certainly want and we would certainly want to do that to continue to expand the relations between Timor Leste and the Philippines,” Marcos said.



“Im very optimistic that your visit today will be an important start to developing, deepening that relationship between our two countries.”



Meanwhile, Ramos-Horta said East Timor, as the only other predominantly Catholic Asian country, has looked to the Philippines in governing their young country.

He expressed his gratitude for the Philippines’ earlier support for their independence, and for Timor Leste’s full membership to the ASEAN.

Timor Leste currently has observer status in the regional bloc and intends to attain full membership by 2025.



“The Philippines was very prominent there through the beginning of our independence, and you have been among the very first countries to support our aspiration to join ASEAN,” Ramos-Horta said.



Following their meeting, Malacañang hosted a state banquet in honor of the visiting leader.

Ramos-Horta is expected to depart Manila on Saturday, November 11.

Malacañang said the Philippines and Timor-Leste signed 11 agreements on economic and technical cooperation and military cooperation, among others.