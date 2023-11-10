No need to raise Taal volcano’s alert level, Phivolcs says

There is no need to raise to alert level 2 the status of Taal Volcano in Batangas following the increase in the sulfur dioxide gas emissions, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday said.

The agency’s officer in charge, Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, said they recorded 11,499 tons per day of sulfur dioxide emissions on Thursday, the highest so far this year.

This is not expected to result to volcanic smog or vog, Bacolcol said, since the gases dissipate when there are strong winds or rains.

“Hindi po ito indikasyon na kailangan na nating itaas iyong alert level from 1 to Alert Level 2. May iba pa tayong mga parameters na tinitingnan before we raise it to Alert Level 2 – one of these is the increased seismicity and nakikita nga po natin kahapon, 5 a.m. kahapon to 5 a.m. kanina, apat na volcanic earthquakes lamang. Another is the volcano inflated among others. Pero sa ngayon po, ang nakikita natin ay long-term deflation,” Bacolcol explained in a televised briefing.

The increase in gas emissions does not mean imminent eruption either, he said.

“Ang nakikita lang natin dito ay nagkaroon ng degassing or release of volcanic gas. Again, marami tayong parameters na tinitingnan – isa lamang dito iyong gas emission. Then isa din sa tinitingnan natin ay iyong number of earthquakes and at the same time, if the volcano is inflated or deflated,” he added.

Should gas emissions result in vog, Phivolcs advised the public to wear face masks.

“Uminom ng maraming tubig para ma-dilute iyong sulfur dioxide. Kung malala na talaga lalo na sa mga may health conditions like asthma, lung disease and other respiratory problems, kailangan nilang magkonsulta sa mga medical doctors,” Bacolcol said.