Maynilad says water discoloration 'resolved'

Maynilad on Friday said it has resolved water discoloration that affected thousands of its customers on November 9.

The water concessionaire's head of water supply operations, Engr. Ronald Padua, explained that the water discoloration was reaction of higher level of manganese with the chlorine they use to disinfect water.

He said it only lasted for a few hours, and they have already resolved it in their chemical treatment plants.

Padua maintained that the yellowish water is not dangerous.

"Kung ang pag-uusapan ay ang acceptable level ng manganese sa tubig, hindi namin na breach yun. Hindi kami lumampas," he said.

Maynilad said this was expected, after shifting to a low level outlet due to the rehabilitation of the Angat Hydro Electric Power Plant.

They encouraged consumers to flush the water out.

"Kung tutuusin, hindi talaga siya unsafe, but siyempre magiging uncomfortable yung ating mga customers na ma consume yung ganitong klase ng tubig," he said.

Padua said Maynilad is not expecting a repetition of the incident, as there are many ways to address the issue.

Residents of Tondo, Manila were among those affected.

"Wala na po kami nagawa, ginamit na lang namin, kahapon yung tubig madilaw talaga, ngayon lang po nangyari yan eh," said Judith Borromeo.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said it is investigating the incident.

"Manila Water is also affected pero naayos nila agad at hindi na lumala...I immediately reminded Maynilad about their duty to ensure the water should be potable," MWSS Chief Regulator Atty. Patrick Ty said.