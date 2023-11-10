A worker arranges sacks of rice at a local rice store in Quezon City, Oct. 4, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Rice prices are expected to go down in December as the ongoing harvest boosts local supply, a group of farm producers said on Friday.

"Noong kalagitnaan ng Oktubre kasi hanggang ngayong Nobyembre, peak na po ng ating ani. Hopefully, makatulong yung increase of production ngayong Disyembre, bago mag-Christmas," RiceUp Farmers Inc. founder and president Elvin Laceda said.

"Iyun ang talagang hope natin, na ang pagtaas ng ani ngayong November ay maramdaman ng ating consumers by December and January," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Palay sells for around P15 to P22 a kilo. Ideally, retail prices should only be double the price of palay, Laceda said.

But he said some retailers mix local rice with imported grain to raise prices.

Laceda welcomed the recent appointment of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr., who he said could focus on issues of the sector.