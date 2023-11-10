Lawmakers seek probe into killing of radio broadcaster

MANILA — Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives filed Friday a House resolution condemning the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker.

House Resolution 1427 urges the Marcos, Jr. administration to immediately investigate his murder and to hold accountable those responsible.

It also called on the government to take concrete steps to stop media killings and other attacks against free speech and press freedom.



"Kinokondena natin ang isa na namang biktim ng brutal na pagpaslang sa isang journalist, sa isang broadcaster na si Juan Jumalon. Ito ay pang-apat na sa ilalim ng Marcos Jr. administration na pagpatay sa mga journalist. Ito ay pang 199 mula noong 1986,” ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said.



“Yung culture of impunity, pinalala pa ito ng last administration na 'kill kill kill.' Kaya tayo ay naghain ng House Resolution 1427 para kondenahin ang pagpatay at agad na imbestigahan, resolbahin at bigyan ng katarungan ang pamilya ni Juan Jumalon sa kanyang pagkakapatay,” she added.

Jumalon was broadcasting on radio station 94.7 Calamba Gold FM in his residence when an unidentified gunman shot him in the head.