'I love China': Gadon lauds China's anti-poverty success

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon holds a press conference at a restaurant in Quezon City on June 28, 2023 following his disbarment. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon has expressed admiration of China and how it was able to alleviate poverty and develop into an economic power.

Speaking at the 10th Manila Forum co-organized by the Association for Philippines-China Understanding and the Chinese Embassy, Gadon cited China’s success in industrialization thanks to low power costs.

The Forum’s theme focused on China’s poverty alleviation efforts and exploring China-Philippines cooperation in capacity building for poverty reduction.

“China has solved its poverty problem 10 years ahead of the target of the United Nations. Congratulations, China, and I love China, because I have visited China only a few months ago and I have seen with my own eyes how China has developed into really an economic power,” Gadon said.

He said China “has invaded the whole world through commerce” and credited China for helping “a lot of countries” through projects and transfer technology... So long live China.”

“I would like to thank China for continuously maintaining friendship with the Philippines and that we have a very long history of friendship and cooperation and I hope that will continue in the future,” Gadon said.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said China’s success in poverty reduction “proves that poverty is not synonymous to any specific country.”

“It is an achievable task for China and any other developing countries, including the Philippines,” Huang said.

“I hope that everyone here today will take this forum as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges in poverty reduction experience, explore paths to cooperation, and make good contribution to accelerating post pandemic recovery and improving people’s (inaudible) in both our countries.”