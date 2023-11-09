MANILA — Most of the Philippines will experience fair and hot weather this weekend due to the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific, PAGASA said Friday.

However, isolated thunderstorms may still bring light to moderate rains in the afternoon or evening, the weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. forecast.

State meteorologist Aldczar Aurelio said the northeastern monsoon or amihan was not affecting any part of the archipelago.

An amihan surge may begin on Sunday and bring cool weather and light rains in the northern Philippines, before eventually spreading out to other parts of Luzon by next week, he said.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will also allow fisherfolk to safely sail over all seaboards.

Meanwhile, a cloud cluster that has not yet fully developed into a low pressure area was monitored by PAGASA around 3,000 kilometers east of Mindanao. It may develop into a storm next week, Aurelio said.