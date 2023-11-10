'Fair, hot' weather expected over most of PH this weekend

MANILA — The warm easterlies will prevail over most of the country this weekend, bringing hot conditions and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, according to ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

The northeast monsoon (amihan) may begin its surge late Saturday and will affect northern Luzon by Sunday. The surge will continue through next week.

Meanwhile, fair and hot weather conditions are forecast over most of the country this weekend.

Metro Manila could experience rains on Saturday morning and evening but Sunday will be hot and dry.

In Luzon, scattered rains are expected over Cagayan Valley, eastern Central Luzon, CALABARZON on Saturday; low chance of rain on Sunday.

In Mindanao, there could be passing rains over western and southern Mindanao on Saturday afternoon and scattered rains in Basilan and Sulu on Sunday morning until midday.

Rains are also forecast over Eastern Visayas Saturday evening and passing rains early Sunday morning in Bohol, Cebu, Negros, and Panay.

No weather disturbance within Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected this weekend, Rojas said.

The low pressure area around Micronesia more than 2,500 km east of Mindanao may slowly move closer to the PAR but will not yet affect the weather.

It is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone ahead of its forecast PAR entry Wednesday or Thursday next week.

A landfall over Eastern Visayas or Bicol Region is seen by weekend.