Election-related incidents up to 96 post-BSKE: PNP

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said they have recorded 96 election-related incidents (ERIs) from August 28 to November 10 during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) season.

Out of the 305 reported, 96 are validated ERIs, 13 are suspected ERI, and 195 are non-ERI.

Last week, confirmed ERIs were only 47, according to PNP.

“Ito yung mga ina-anticipate natin na mga scenarios after matapos itong BSKE dahil alam natin may mga kandidato na probably hindi nila matanggap na sila ang natalo," said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

Fajardo said from the 96 validated ERIs, Police Regional Office (PRO) BAR recorded 55 incidents, followed by PNP Region 10 with 14, and PNP Region 8 with 6.

Fajardo added they have also arrested 2,211 individuals in violation of the gun ban and have confiscated 1,689 firearms. About 2,425 FAs were deposited for safekeeping and 1,785 were surrendered.

The election period will end on November 29.