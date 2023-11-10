Comelec proclaims Roberto Uy, Jr. as Representative of Zamboanga del Norte’s First District.

MANILA — Zamboanga del Norte’s First District has a new representative after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed Roberto "Pinpin" Uy, Jr. as the winner in the May 2022 elections.

The Special Board of Canvassers convened on Nov. 10 to proclaim Uy.

“It’s my honor at na-proclaim na po talagang tunay na panalo. So masaya po ako, pasalamat po ako sa Comelec na nirespeto nila ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema,” Uy said.

“Double time na po ang gawing trabaho natin pagdating sa distrito dahil matagal na pong na-deprive na po yung mga constituents natin.”

In August, the Supreme Court annulled Romeo “Kuya Jonjon” Jalosjos, Jr.’s proclamation and ruled that Uy is the rightful winner.

Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said it took a while for Uy’s proclamation to happen because they only received the SC’s decision on October 19.

Jalosjos Jr. has filed a motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court, but Uy’s camp is confident they would win again.

BACKGROUND OF THE CASE

In November 2021, Jalosjos Jr. filed a petition to declare Frederico “Kuya Jan” Jalosjos (F. Jalosjos) as a nuisance candidate.

Comelec ruled in favor of the former in April 2022.

When Uy won with 69,591 votes, Jalosjos Jr. filed a motion to suspend the proclamation of his opponent.

With F. Jalosjos declared as a nuisance candidate, Jalosjos Jr. argued that the 5,424 votes of F. Jalosjos should be added to his 69,109 votes, thereby giving him the lead.

Comelec Provincial Board of Canvassers suspended Uy’s proclamation.

Uy went to the Supreme Court and filed a Petition for Certiorari, Prohibition and Mandamus Ex Abundati Ad Cautela.

The Supreme Court ruled that F. Jalosjos was not a nuisance candidate since “the striking difference in the names of ‘Jalosjos, Kuya Jan (NUP)’ and ‘Jalosjos, Jr., Romeo (NP)’ on the ballots, which refer to F. Jalosjos and R. Jalosjos, respectively, are more than enough to distinguish the entries in the ballots despite the similarity in the surnames.”

The SC also said that because F. Jalosjos belonged to a political party, there was an added distinction between the two.

Because of these, F. Jalosjos’ votes should not be counted for Jalosjos Jr.

The SC said Comelec committed a grave abuse of discretion in suspending Uy’s proclamation.

“Tanggap po ng Comelec ito,” Laudiangco said.

"Kaya nga po sa pananalita ni Chairman (George) Garcia noong mga nakaraang araw, agad-agad po ay ipapatupad ang utos ng Korte Suprema," he said.

"Karagdagan po ito sa jurisprudence natin, so sa mga susunod po na aksyon ng Comelec, makikita ninyo na isa pa ito sa aming mga pagbabasehan kung magdedeklara kami ng nuisance candidate o hindi.”