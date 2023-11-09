POLA, Oriental Mindoro — A piggery in Pola, Oriental Mindoro has reported that some of its pigs died of still unknown reason.

However, before blood samples were collected to determine the cause of death, the owners buried them for fear that their other pigs will be affected.



This was confirmed by Kagawad Ronnel Maamo who is manning an African swine fever (ASF) checkpoint in Barangay Malibago of said town.



"Meron na po kaming suspect, hindi naman po sigurado, suspect pa lang po pero meron na pong namatay na 9 na inahin po," he said.



Maamo and the municipal agriculturist have secured blood samples from pigs within the 500 meter-radius from the piggery where the deaths were reported.

Results of the test have yet to be released.



ASF monitoring checkpoints are conducted in every boundary of each town to ensure that the disease will not spread.



In the town of Socorro, truckloads of pigs bound for Aklan are carefully checked and trucks are sprayed with chemicals to avoid the spread of ASF.



Piggery owner Efren Montalbo of Barangay Malibago also in Pola said that his piggery is not infected with ASF.

He said he has installed measures to prevent the infection of his pigs from the dreaded disease.



"Mahigpit ang bio security ko doon (sa piggery). Araw-araw dinidisinfect ko yun at hindi ako nagpapapasok ng sinumang tao."



He also said that although municipal government officials are making rounds collecting blood samples from piggeries within the area, he will not allow them to enter his farm for fear that they themselves are carriers.



"Sana kung kukuha sila ng blood samples e sana hindi yung kung saan saan na sila nakarating para kumuha ng sample. Baka mamaya sila pa ang magdala ng virus dun sa area namin," he said.



Six towns in Oriental Mindoro are already under the "red zone" because of the contagious ASF. The areas are identified by the Department of Agriculture are Naujan, Pinamalayan, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay and Bulalacao.



Seven other municipalities and a city are endangered of ASF infection, namely Calapan City, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Gloria and Bansud.



Puerto Galera is the only ASF-free municipality in Oriental Mindoro, according to the DA.



Earlier, the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro opened three of its ports for the transport of pigs and pork meat despite the detection of ASF in at least four of its towns.



Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor earlier identified these three ports as the Port of Pola, Port of Bansud and the Port of Mansalay.



"With the approval of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the ports in Pola and Bansud would haul hogs coming from the green zone or those local government units (LGUs) that are not affected by the ASF," Dolor said in a statement.



Dolor added that the province of Aklan had requested Oriental Mindoro to supply hogs for the local residents and tourists. The latter readily agreed as it has areas that are still unaffected by ASF.



Meantime, a local hog raiser and trader who ship his pigs to Aklan is experiencing difficulties in transporting the pigs especially coming from the "red zone" areas.



He said other hog raisers and traders from areas affected by ASF are appealing to the local government to allow them to ship pigs that are not infected.

"Sana po ay matulungan sila upang yung mga baboy nila na hindi pa infected ay mailabas kasi madami po sa bayan ng Roxas, Mansalay, Bongabong, Naujan Bulalacao, madami naman pong baboy na wala namang sakit ay hindi mailabas," Edwin Dimayuga said.

- report from Noel Alamar