MANILA (UPDATE)— Fifty-six more Filipinos have fled Gaza, bringing the total number of Pinoys who left the Hamas-ruled enclave to 98, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Friday.

Marcos, Jr. said 34 of the Filipinos would arrive in the Philippines through Qatar around 4:30 p.m. The first batch left Gaza earlier this week.

Only 39 Filipinos remained in Gaza, noted the President.

"The safe journey of our nationals is of utmost importance, and we look forward to welcoming them home," he said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

SOME NOT COMING HOME

In an interview on ANC, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said some Filipinos opted to stay in Gaza.

"Out of those... remaining, perhaps half can never be convinced, and the other half are still deciding because they still have families, their Palestinian spouses do not have clearance," said De Vega.

"But we do believe there will be a third batch," he said.

One Filipino has a husband who is Egyptian and was also working on papers for her mother and child to become Egyptian residents.

Another Filipino had to stay in Cairo because she was due to give birth. Her Filipino mother and 2-year-old children were also staying with her.

"That makes 6... 34 of the 40 Filipinos [who left Gaza] are on board the flight back to the Philippines," said De Vega.

He said 16 Palestinian spouses were allowed to fly to the Philippines but they had to pass security clearance.

"We are pretty sure in the next 24 hours, we'll have our next batch," he added.

Hamas fighters poured across the border from Gaza into Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians and taking around 240 hostage.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with an aerial bombing and ground offensive that the health ministry in the Gaza Strip says has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Tens of thousands of civilians have streamed out of devastated northern Gaza in recent days, with men, women and children clutching meagre possessions as they emerge from the devastated warzone.

They have fled as the warring sides engaged in intense close-quarter fighting, with Hamas militants using rocket-propelled grenades against Israeli troops backed by armored vehicles.

Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced, more than half the area's population, according to the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

But the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in the fiercest battle zones in the north.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse