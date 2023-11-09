MANILA — More than P23-million worth of shabu was seized during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Molino 4, Bacoor, Cavite on Thursday evening.



Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other agencies conducted the operation that resulted in the arrest of 4 people.



Seized from the suspects’ possession was a box of plastic sachets filled with suspected shabu weighing 3,500 grams. The contraband has an estimated street value of P23.8 million.



Four mobile phones and a notebook containing drug transactions were also confiscated.



The suspects will face charges for violating of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

