UP Manila grad tops October physician licensure exams

MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday that 3,826 out of 5,958 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given last October.

Justin Adriel Zent Gautier Togonon from the University of the Philippines Manila topped the exams with a score of 89.00 percent rating.

Francesca Marie Abu Lagrosa, also from UP Manila, took 2nd place with 88.75 while Karla Joyce Saavedra Badong from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Manila followed with 88.00.

Angeles University Foundation was the top performing school after all 51 of its takers passed the exams.

Here are the successful examinees.

