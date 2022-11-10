The Fourth Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), focusing on focusing on 8.3 Magnitude earthquake with tsunami scenario in the coastal communities, was held Nov. 10, 2022 at the Paranaque City’s Fisherman’s Wharf or Bulungan Market. Photo from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

MANILA - A tsunami scenario was included in this year’s 4th quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held Thursday.



The ceremonial pressing of the button and full-scale exercise were held at the Fisherman’s Wharf in Parañaque City.



The simulated scenario: A magnitude 8.3 earthquake triggered a tsunami in the coastal communities in the city.

The activity tested the local government’s Tsunami Contingency Plan and evacuation procedures. The integration of a tsunami scenario is in support of the World Tsunami Awareness Day last Nov. 5.



The drill involved rescuing fishermen and residents in coastal communities and bringing them to safe places.



The nearby Paranaque City Jail also participated. Inmates were evacuated to the top of the building.



The combined efforts for water search and rescue of the Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard were showcased.

The Philippine Air Force also conducted aerial evacuation and rescue with the use of a chopper. This was followed by a simulated aerial rapid damage assessment and needs analysis.

Rescuers hang from a ladder as a rescue helicopter hovers to a safer place in a tsunami scenario during the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) in Paranaque City on Thursday. ABS-CBN News.

“Currently, we have 60 alerting stations all over the country, tsunami alerting stations. So, if there is a tsunami, may siren and the people will be warned. We also have the sea level monitoring stations, we have 30 all over the country,” said Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology OIC Teresito Bacolcol.



NDRRMC Executive Director Usec. Raymundo Ferrer called on the public to regularly participate in preparedness trainings.



“Patuloy po namin kayong pinapaalalahanan na makiisa sa mga pambansang pagsasanay at aktibidad sa inyong komunidad na layong palakasin ang inyong katatagan at kahandaan,” Ferrer said.



“We are improving our coordination with the LGUs, our preparedness and response mechanisms, para mabawasan ang casualties. Hindi natin totally maiiwasan ang casualties but we can reduce kung mapataas ang awareness level ng communities at households,” he added.

Thursday’s NSED was the second face-to-face earthquake drill conducted during the pandemic.

