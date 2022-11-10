Sustainable tourism isinulong ng Pilipinas sa World Travel Market 2022

LONDON - Naging sentro ang ganda, kultura at talento ng iba- ibang bansa sa World Travel Mart London 2022, ang isa sa mga pinakamalaking tourism at travel fair sa mundo na nagsimula nitong November 7 at natapos nitong Miyerkoles, November 9 sa ExCel London.

Kasama ang higit tatlong libong exhibitors mula sa may isandaang bansa, muling lumahok ang Pilipinas ngayong taon sa pangunguna ng Department of Tourism at Tourism Promotion Board (TPB).

Angat ang ganda ng Philippine corner sa ExCel at ang galing ng Pinoy sa pag-arangkada ng WTM 2022 sa London. Sa kabila ng paghagupit ng pandemya at mga kalamidad na naranasan ng Pilipinas, umaarangkadang muli ang sektor ng turismo.

Sa ulat ni Philippine Tourism secretary Garcia Frasco sa harap ng Filcom sa London noong weekend, umabot na raw sa 1.9 million ang tourist arrivals sa bansa, na higit sa target ng DOT. Mas maluwag na rin sa pagtanggap ng turista sa bansa.

Kabilang sa mga tinututukan ng DOT katuwang ang ibang kagawaran ang pagdadagdag ng international direct flights papunta sa Pilipinas, pagsasaayos ng mga kalsada, airport at seaport, pagtatayo ng mga bagong pasilidad, pagsisiguro sa kaligtasan ng mga turista, pagpapalakas ng internet connectivity, at pangangalaga sa mga likas na yaman ng bansa.

“Our president has already lifted all the mask mandates with the exception of medical-related areas, and we already are receiving unvaccinated individuals with a requirement only of an antigen test. We have lifted travel restrictions into the Philippines making it as convenient as possible for you to visit us,” sabi ni Christina Garcia Frasco, secretary ng DOT.

Nakatutok rin ang bagong pamunuan ni Frasco sa sustainable tourism.

“Our theme is sustainability but it's a global theme now, sustainable tourism. So right now, the packages that we have kind of represent, the themes that we are sharing, we are looking into more meaningful and purposeful travel to the Philippines coming out of the pandemic,” sabi ni Ma. Margarita Nograles, Chief Operating Officer ng Tourism Promotion Board (TPB).

Nakipagpulong naman si Frasco sa ilang foreign media at trade partners noong Lunes. Inilatag din ng Kalihim ang mga proyekto ng DOT para mas mapaunlad ang turismo sa bansa.

“I'm amazed at how open arms they have been in welcoming us. We run expeditions in other countries but no one has welcomed us like the Philippines,” sabi ni Tom Williams, may-ari ng Desert Island Survival.

“We will do our best to promote the destination and make sure that we are engaging the agents to book the Philippines in the future,” sabi ni Florian Blois, Destination Marketing Manager, Hotel Beds.

“I supposed the only thing would be connectivity. In terms of Palawan and the (other) islands like that were connectivity in the past hasn't been as easy, but as we have been advised today, it is getting better,” sabi ni Christina Mullett, marketing manager, Wanderlust.

Umaabot sa 12.8% ang ambag ng tourism industry sa Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ng bansa at nakakapagbigay ng trabaho at kabuhayan sa may 5.7 milyong Pilipino.

Nagtanghal naman para sa mga panauhin sa tatlong oraw na okasyon sa ExCel London ang Madrid-based bartending champion na si Dennis Barela Adiuba at ang Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Company sa pamumuno ni Ronnie Del Barrio.

