Senate OKs OP's intel funds, gives additional P1B to DOJ for 2023

MANILA — The Senate on Thursday approved the proposed 2023 budgets of the Office of the President (OP) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid opposition from some senators.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III heavily questioned the OP’s proposed P8.9 billion budget for 2023, where 65 percent of its MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses) or P4.5 billion will be used as “Confidential and Intelligence Fund (CIF).”

The OP’s Confidential Fund amounts to P2.25 billion and the other half will go to Intelligence Fund.

“Why should the Office of the President be given an Intelligence Fund at P2.25 billion when there are already existing intelligence agencies and units which can serve the intelligence needs of the Office of the President himself?” Pimentel asked.

Senate Finance committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara, who defended the OP’s proposed budget, explained the importance of a CIF to the president.

Government agencies in reality do not share intelligence information, Angara said, making it necessary for the OP to also have its own resources which it can use to gather its needed data.

“The buck stops with him. So, if there is one person who is in need to good intelligence or information in the whole country, I think there is no argument that it is our President. Because he’s responsible. Even things which are not his fault are blamed on him. I think he deserves to know what is promising,” Angara said.

Pimentel later on said he would still move to reduce the President’s CIF but was quick to acknowledge that he will be “defeated” in the end.

Less than hour later, the OP’s proposed budget was “deemed submitted” to the Senate floor as an approved appropriation.

DOJ GETS P1B MORE IN THE 2023 BUDGET

Meantime, during the DOJ and its attached agencies’ budget deliberation, Angara confirmed his committee’s decision to increase the agency’s submitted P26.8 billion in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) by P1.1 billion.

This increase, according to Angara, is to ensure sufficient funding for the department’s Witness Protection Program (WPP) and prosecution teams, among others.

For next year, the DOJ has projected to accept at least 15 individuals under the WPP, with a P200,000 budget each, Angara said.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, for his part zeroed in on the needed reforms inside the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) which he said should become evident in “2-4 months.”

Tulfo in particular wants to put a stop on the unabated entry of contraband and all forms of irregularities inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Pimentel, meantime, took note of the DOJ’s P168 million Confidential Fund.

