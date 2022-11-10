Sen. Padilla recalls time in Bilibid, urges penal reforms

Sen. Robinhood "Robin". Padilla, during the deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Thursday, November 10, 2022, pushed anew for the regionalization of penal institutions to decongest the overcrowded prisons in the country, including the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Thursday called for the immediate decongestion and regionalization of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), touting the proposal as a "concrete solution against drug syndicates still operating inside the national penitentiary.

During the Senate's plenary deliberation on the Department of Justice's proposed 2023 budget, Padilla lamented that the NBP remains a "den for bad people," especially of drug lords incarcerated there.

"Isa po itong kongkretong solusyon sa problema unang-una, ng sobrang population ng bilanggo sa NBP. Dapat diyan ay nasa 5,000 lang yata o 4,000. Noong panahon namin, nasa 12,000 kami diyan," said Padilla, a former inmate of the national penitentiary.

Padilla, a TV and movie actor, served time in the NBP after he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms in 1994. He was released after being granted conditional pardon by former President Fidel Ramos three years later.

In 2016, he was was granted absolute pardon by then President Rodrigo Duterte, restoring his civil and political rights. Padilla is a staunch supporter of Duterte.

Padilla recalled that during his time in Bilibid, gangs had "principles" and inmates were disciplined.

"Pero nang nagdatingan diyan ang mga drug lords, doon na po nagkagulo-gulo. Nawala na po ang tinatawag naming batas sa loob ng kulungan," he said.

Padilla stressed anew the need for the regionalization of NBP to help the rehabilitation of inmates. He noted that if the prisons are regionalized, it will be easier for families of inmates to visit them, thus helping in the rehabilitation process.

One of Padilla's first bills involved the regionalization of Bilibid to address the problem of decongestion and to ensure that inmates are visited by their loved ones.

According to Senate Finance panel chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara, the DOJ is currently studying the regionalization proposal and might include it in their 2024 budget proposal.

"Sabi ng SOJ, isasama po nila sa 2024 budget dahil pinag-aaralan po nila nang masinsinan itong regionalization. 'Dii madali ito at nationwide ang lawak ng kanilang gagawin," Angara told Padilla.

