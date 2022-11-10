The Sandiganbayan building in Quezon City on February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan 3rd Division has approved the taking of the testimony of former Philippine Embassy in Switzerland consul Lilibeth Pono in the $2 million forfeiture case versus former Department of Justice secretary Hernando “Nani” Perez.

In a resolution promulgated on November 8, 2022, the omnibus motion for reconsideration filed by the co-accused of Perez, businessman Ernest De Leon Escaler, was denied by the court.

In its resolution, the court allowed Philippine Embassy in Germany consul Gerado Abiog to administer the written testimony of Pono who is currently in Berlin.

The court noted that Abiog is an employee of the Department of Foreign Affairs and not of the Office of the Ombudsman which is representing petitioner Republic of the Philippines in the case.

Escaler noted in his motion that Abiog, as an “employee” of petitioner Republic of the Philippines, is not qualified to take the deposition of Pono.

The prosecution opposed the motion, calling it “absurd”.

“Indeed, a literal and short-sighted interpretation of the word “employee” in Section 13, Rule 23 of the Rules of Court, as amended, would even lead to the disqualification of the members of this court from hearing this case as they are also “employees” of the Republic of the Philippines,”

the court said in the resolution penned by Division Chairperson and Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, with the concurrence of Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez and Ronald Moreno.

The forfeiture case against Perez, Escaler, as well as Perez’s wife Rosario and brother-in-law Ramon Antonio Arceo, Jr. was filed in 2014 by then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.

The case stemmed from the alleged extortion of $2 million from former Manila 6th district representative Mark Jimenez, with supposed fund transfers from his foreign bank accounts to the accounts of Perez, Escaler and Arceo.

In its resolution, the court also noted that Escaler did not even question the relevancy of the testimony of Pono, who issued a certificate of authentication on documents material to the case when she was still a consul at the Philippine Embassy in Berne.

“He (respondent) even wants the court to appoint another person supposedly authorized to take depositions under Section 11, Rule 23 of the Rules of Court, as amended, should the court grant his motion for reconsideration."

With the approval of the deposition of Pono before Abiog at the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, government prosecutors were given by the court a non-extendible period of 45 days to complete the said deposition.