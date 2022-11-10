Proposed 2023 budget of over 30 agencies, offices spared from Senate scrutiny

MANILA — The Senate on Thursday deemed as "approved" the proposed 2023 budget of over 30 government agencies and offices without further questioning from senators.

According to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, no senator moved to interpellate the budget of the following 33 agencies and offices:

Commission on Human Rights

Human Rights Violations Victims Memorial Commission

Dangerous Drugs Board

Mindanao Development Authority

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

National Historical Commission of the Philippines

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency

National Library of the Philippines

National Archives of the Philippines

Philippine Competition Commission

Presidential Legislative Liaison Office

Credit Information Corporation

Cultural Center of the Philippines

Inter Country Adoption Board

National Council on Disability Affairs

Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor

Advanced Science and Technology Institute

Food and Nutrition Research Institute

Industrial Technology Development Institute

Metals Industry Research and Development Center

National Academy of Science and Technology

National Research Council of the Philippines

Philippine Health Council for Research and Development

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

Philippine Science High School

Science Education Institute

Science and Technology Information Institute

Philippines Institute for Traditional and Alternative Healthcare

National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

Philippine Public Safety CoIlege

Intramuros Administration

National Parks Development Committee

Philippine Commission on Sports-Scuba Diving

Earlier in the day, the Senate approved the proposed 2023 budget of the Office of the President and Department of Justice.

The Senate on Wednesday kicked off its plenary debates on the proposed 2023 budget amounting to P5.268 trillion.

Both houses of Congress intend to present the bicam-approved budget to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the second week of December, hoping that he will sign it into law before Christmas.

