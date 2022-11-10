Proposed 2023 budget of over 30 agencies, offices spared from Senate scrutiny

MANILA — The Senate on Thursday deemed as "approved" the proposed 2023 budget of over 30 government agencies and offices without further questioning from senators.
According to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, no senator moved to interpellate the budget of the following 33 agencies and offices:
Commission on Human Rights
Human Rights Violations Victims Memorial Commission
Dangerous Drugs Board
Mindanao Development Authority
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board
National Historical Commission of the Philippines
National Intelligence Coordinating Agency
National Library of the Philippines
National Archives of the Philippines
Philippine Competition Commission
Presidential Legislative Liaison Office
Credit Information Corporation
Cultural Center of the Philippines
Inter Country Adoption Board
National Council on Disability Affairs
Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor
Advanced Science and Technology Institute
Food and Nutrition Research Institute
Industrial Technology Development Institute
Metals Industry Research and Development Center
National Academy of Science and Technology
National Research Council of the Philippines
Philippine Health Council for Research and Development
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Philippine Science High School
Science Education Institute
Science and Technology Information Institute
Philippines Institute for Traditional and Alternative Healthcare
National Commission on Muslim Filipinos
Philippine Public Safety CoIlege
Intramuros Administration
National Parks Development Committee
Philippine Commission on Sports-Scuba Diving
Earlier in the day, the Senate approved the proposed 2023 budget of the Office of the President and Department of Justice.
The Senate on Wednesday kicked off its plenary debates on the proposed 2023 budget amounting to P5.268 trillion.
Both houses of Congress intend to present the bicam-approved budget to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the second week of December, hoping that he will sign it into law before Christmas.
