Some cadavers already buried, says DOJ chief

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Wednesday night clarified there won’t be an agreement yet between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the University of the Philippines College of Medicine for the autopsy of 120 cadavers of Bureau of Corrections inmates left unclaimed in a funeral home in Muntinlupa City.

"Baka hindi muna. We will just exchange notes on that. I will just write them a letter agreeing to their proposal. They already wrote us a letter," he told reporters at the Department of Justice.

Remulla on Wednesday morning said the DOJ and the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) will sign a memorandum of agreement on Thursday morning for the autopsy of 120 bodies of inmates which are still at the Eastern Funeral Services in Muntinlupa, the sole funeral home accredited by BuCor.

The bodies are among 176 remains earlier reported unclaimed, which the funeral home said it would soon dispose of.

But he said Wednesday night there is a need to obtain the consent of the families first.

"We’re in negotiations already with the UP College of Medicine, not PGH for the bodies. We will try to locate the families first, ask for their permission, if possible. Kasi ipapa-autopsy muna natin. If possible just be used for the pursuit of science for the UP College of Medicine,” he said.

The Justice chief promised to release the names of the 176 inmates along with the reported cause of death on Thursday.

NOT 120 CADAVERS FOR AUTOPSY

Remulla said the total number of cadavers that will be subjected to autopsy will still have to be determined.

“I just received a report a while ago from acting [Bureau of Corrections] director [Gregorio] Catapang that he had 90 of them buried kasi nabubulok na. Nangangamoy na,” he said.

“90 ba or less, may mga kinukuha sila. Mga pinalilibing na yung iba talaga. We can have them exhumed naman kung may suspicious kaya hindi naman problema. Mabigat talaga, it’s very, very heavy,” he added.

But asked how many cadavers will be brought to the UP College of Medicine for autopsy, he said:

“We’re not sure yet. I will get the final details. I don’t know kung 90 or 19. Parang 19 yung sinabi sa akin hindi ako sure. Kailangan ilibing na."