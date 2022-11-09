President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media at the Manila Hotel on October 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said that while cases have been filed against suspects in the killing of broadcaster Percy Mabasa, the investigation on the case is not yet done.

"Well, the investigation hasn’t stopped. Put it that way. We’re trying to make sure that we know exactly what this is all about. The more we look, the worse it gets ... Masyadong deadly e," Marcos told the media during his flight to Cambodia where he will attend the 40th and the 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The President talked with Justice Sec. Boying Remulla and Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos on how the investigators were able to pin down the alleged "masterminds" of the murder of Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid.

Murder complaints were filed before the Department of Justice on Monday against suspended Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag and BuCor's deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta, among others.

"I was talking about this to DOJ Secretary Remulla and DILG Secretary Abalos and ano naman, sabi nila, 'baka talaga itong ‘yung ano eh.' He’s (Banag) the one who ordered the killing ... and he’s been doing it in prison. Para siyang diyos daw sa loob ng preso e. So we’ll have to look into it further. There might be more cases," Marcos said.

"In the specific case of Percy Lapid, I think we've gotten most of those who are involved. ‘Yung iba nagtago na eh. ‘Yung ibang potential na witness. Nagtago na eh ... But we’ll just keep going until we’re satisfied," he added.

On allegations that someone "more powerful" than Bantag is behind the killing of Lapid, Marcos insisted that is yet to be determined.

"The investigation is not yet over so we cannot know everything about the case yet. So I don’t know if Mr. Mabasa has some information. But he has been very helpful to the authorities. Tumutulong talaga siya," he said, referring to Roy Mabasa, who is Percy's brother.

"But again, I don’t want to make these declarations until we know for a fact. Sasabihin ko, tapos ... hindi totoo o mali ‘yung pagkasabi ko. So let the investigation continue," Marcos said.

The President, meanwhile, lauded the work of the investigators on the case noting that the case was "practically solved" within 17 days.

"So I think we can say that the investigating bodies have done a good job. They’ll keep doing a good job until we come to the actual final conclusion of this investigation," Marcos said.

Earlier Wednesday, Remulla revealed what he called a new "significant lead" in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

Remulla said that Lapid supposedly went to Bantag's house in Laguna on September 9 to take photos and videos of the latter's house and vehicles, which allegedly became the basis for his story on "Cinderella man."

"Cinderella man" is a nickname coined by Lapid on his radio program "Lapid Fire" which supposedly referred to a government official who allegedly amassed wealth while in office.

While Lapid never mentioned the name of Bantag in his program, Remulla said the Cinderella man story angered the prisons bureau chief.

"That was the basis," Remulla told the media on the sidelines of the NBI’s 68th anniversary at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Zulueta has since gone on absence without leave and is reportedly hiding while authorities are tracking the whereabouts of Bantag.

Bantag in October told DZRH he had nothing to do with the killing.

