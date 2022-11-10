Senator Imee Marcos leads the distribution of nutribuns to children outside the Oreta Sports Complex in Malabon on Nov. 10, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Around 1,000 families, mostly fire and food victims, in Malabon received aid while children got nutribun in an event Thursday at the city's Oreta Sports Complex.

Each of the families received P3,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's assistance to individuals in crisis situations (AICS) program.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who was at the event, also briefly distributed nutribun to children.

The nutribun was initially introduced to the Philippines by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to combat malnutrition among children during the term of the senator's father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

During the event, Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval prepared a small birthday celebration for Marcos, who is turning a year older in two days.

"Ang totoong lider ay ang bumababa at nakakasama ng masa," said Sandoval.

(True leaders humble themselves and live with the masses.)

Marcos thanked Malabon for its support for the Uniteam last election.

