Fil-Am community lauds Steven Raga's historic election win in NY

39-year-old Democrat Steven Cabildo Raga has won a seat in the New York State Assembly, making history as the first Filipino American ever to be elected to the New York legislature.

Raga received 50.55% of the votes while his Republican opponent Sean Lally received 38.78% of the total 20,114 votes cast.

Raga will be representing New York's District 30 with a population of 131,635 which includes Little Manila.

"This neighborhood means a lot to me, and I look very forward into advocating for everybody, for defending our rights and working in partnership with our other forward thinking legislators to bring more value to all New Yorkers especially immigrants," Raga said.

Constituents said Raga's historic win is a major victory for the community.

"I think we can expect more Filipinos running and I think we can expect more laws, more government services to benefit us, our communities specifically," supporter Randy Gonzales said.

Raga will not assume office until the first day of January.