Fil-Am candidates projected to win in various Los Angeles races

The Los Angeles mayoral race is too close to call and according to officials, new results won't be released until Friday due to mail-in ballots that still need to be counted.

Whether the win goes to businessman Rick Caruso or Congresswoman Karen Bass, Filipinos in Los Angeles eagerly joined their candidates for election night parties.

"The atmosphere in LA has been electric," Los Angeles resident Philip Nulud said. "People have been upset about two things: homelessness and crime, and so what this election, is a referendum in that and to make sure we have a better city."

Caruso, who spent a hundred million dollars in advertising, had managed to cut a double-digit gap that Bass had held. But while the mayoral race is expected to be a nail biter for the coming days, Filipino candidates are finding success at the ballot boxes.

Preliminary results show that a handful of Filipinos seeking local offices are projected to win.

Despite falling short in two US congressional bids in past elections, 31-year-old Fil-Am Kenneth Mejia is poised to become Los Angeles City Controller.

Ollie Cantos of West Covina and Ditas Yamane of National City are projected to win seats in their respective city councils.

Among the incumbents, Santa Ana’s Phil Bacera, Jed Leano of Claremont, Melissa Ramoso of Artesia, and Carson’s Arleen Rojas are expected to hold on to their respective city council seats.