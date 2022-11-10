DOJ eyes construction of ‘supermax’ prison in next 15 months

The Bureau of Corrections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Department of Justice wants to immediately construct the so-called “supermax” jail facility in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, which, once completed, will house all convicted hardline criminals or those who need to be placed under maximum security arrangements.



The said facility will be specifically designed for the “drug players” and “the identified people who should not be within reach of anybody.” It will house up to 2,000 inmates.



“What we can do here is first build a facility, build the ‘supermax’ in Occidental Mindoro within the next 15 months. Dapat yan magawa yan, matapos yan 15-20 months at the most,” Justice chief Boying Remulla told reporters Thursday.



The supermax needs a P4 billion budget as it will also include the “right-of-way” concerns of the project.







The DOJ is now coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for this, Remulla said.



“We’re doing the studies now, the design. Everything has to be in by the end of the year, so that in New Year, we will start implementing already,” he said.



“If possible, if we can do it in 18 months, we will do it… We will give incentives to whoever will build it to finish it earlier,” he added.



New Bilibid Prisons inmates housed in Minimum and Medium Security Compounds will be transferred to Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

Other colonies will be checked in light of the DO's plan to “regionalize” the distribution of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).



Minor improvements will be made in these colonies to ensure the security as additional inmates may be transferred there, Remulla said.



“Halimbawa, yung mga Visayan inmates na pwede ilipat sa Leyte, ililipat natin sa Leyte. Yung mga tiga-Mindanao, pwede nating ilipat sa Davao, or sa Zamboanga. Yung colonies gagamitin natin for this purpose,” he explained.



“Kaya I’m saying two years to four years, kasi hindi ho ito biglang gagawin ano? 120 years na tong Bilibid e. 120 years na ito. To do it overnight is impossible,” he added.



The "regionalization" plan would need P5 billion. If they succeed in getting an initial fund, they intend to start implementing it next year, Remulla said.



“Mangyayari yun within 15 to 24 months, kasi nga, we have to work on another budget eh. This budget cycle, ang kaya ko lang gawin yung supermax. But how will I reinforce the other colonies eh wala akong bagong budget? Unless maihabol pa natin sa bicam yung request natin na magkaroon tayo ng special fund to augment the facilities being operated by BuCor,” he said.



Meantime, inside the Bureau of Corrections, officer-in-charge Gregorio Pio Catapang will be implementing a new policy that would totally cut the lines of communication inside the facility.

