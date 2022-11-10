DOJ assigns prosecutors to Lapid-Villamor murder complaints



MANILA — The Department of Justice’s National Prosecution Service has consolidated all 3 murder complaints in connection with the killings of radio commentator Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said Thursday.

The murder complaints include the first one filed against self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial, alleged middleman Christopher Bacoto, and 3 others who supposedly accompanied Escorial in killing Lapid.

They remain at large.

Consolidated with the first complaint are the 2 murder complaints filed on Monday against suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag, former BuCor Supt. Ricardo Zulueta, and 10 gang commanders and members implicated in the killings of Lapid in Las Piñas on October 3 and Villamor inside the New Bilibid Prison on October 18.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the cases were consolidated because they are “interrelated.”

“One murder came after the another, because the cover-up for the other. Obviously yun ang nangyari,” he said.

“Logistically, para sa prosecutors, it’s easier for us to do it. Tsaka they’re really related eh. They really have to be taken together with each other, especially Villamor. Villamor would not have died if Percy Lapid did not perish,” he added.

The first complaint is currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

Another hearing is set on Friday, November 11, where Bacoto is expected to submit his counter-affidavit.

No subpoenas have so far been issued for the last 2 complaints.

PANEL OF PROSECUTORS

The DOJ has formed a 3-member panel headed by Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas and will be composed of senior assistant state prosecutors Josie Christina Dugay and Charlie Guhit.

Torrevillas, the most senior among the three, was part of the team that handled the Maguindanao massacre murder cases.

Other cases she handled:

-sedition complaints against opposition figures based on the Bikoy “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos

-Horacio “Atio” Castillo III hazing case

-killing of former Albuerta, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa

She is also handling Mary Jane Veloso’s intended deposition in Indonesia.

Dugay was involved in the Maguindanao massacre and Sytin murder cases while Guhit was among the prosecutors who handled Kerwin Espinosa’s drug case.

The panel has yet to set a date for the first setting of the preliminary investigation.

