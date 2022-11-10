DOH reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,267 new cases of COVID-19, raising the Philippines' active coronavirus cases to 16,526.
Of the new cases, 283 were detected in Metro Manila.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 4,014,039.
The DOH also logged seven new deaths, pushing the total to 64,329.
Total recoveries now stood at 3,933,184.
The positivity rate from November 6 to 9 was at 10.2 percent, said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head.
As of Nov. 7, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.
Of the figure, over 20.6 million have received their first booster dose.