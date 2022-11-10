DOH reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Residents spend time outdoors at the Paraiso ng Batang Maynila on January 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,267 new cases of COVID-19, raising the Philippines' active coronavirus cases to 16,526.

Of the new cases, 283 were detected in Metro Manila.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 4,014,039.

The DOH also logged seven new deaths, pushing the total to 64,329.

Total recoveries now stood at 3,933,184.

The positivity rate from November 6 to 9 was at 10.2 percent, said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head.

As of Nov. 7, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.6 million have received their first booster dose.