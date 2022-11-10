Flower bouquets are sold outside the Manila North Cemetery in Manila on October 24, 2022, a week before the observance of All Saints Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The worst of the COVID-19 wave of infections in the Philippines brought about by the highly transmissible BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants of omicron is over, an infectious diseases specialist said Thursday, following a notable decline in cases in the country.

“We already passed the worst of the BA5 and BA4,” Dr. Rontgene Solante said during a televised briefing.

“Ibig sabihin, nalampasan na natin yung tinatawag nating wave. So pababa na ang mga kaso. And dahil bumaba na s'ya, we also developed some sort of population immunity, nakukuha natin doon sa mga na-infection, nag-develop na ng mga antibody against BA5,” he added.

“And doon naman sa mga kumpleto ang bakuna at na-booster, tuloy-tuloy din ang proteksyon. And with that trend, with the number of cases, nakikita natin ang (health care utilization rate) including ICU rate ay tuloy-tuloy ding bumaba sa mga hospital.”

The Philippines on Wednesday reported that the number of active COVID cases in the country is now down to 15,989, the lowest since July 13. Meanwhile, the positivity rate from Nov. 6 to 8 is at 9.9 percent.

“In terms of the number of cases, medyo nagiging stable na ang mga kaso natin for the past weeks. The fact na yung trend ng mga kaso natin hindi na pumalo ng more than 2,000, unlike 2-3 months ago. Nanatili na lang tayo between 1,000 and 1,500. In highly populated regions like the National Capital Region, tuloy-tuloy namang bumaba ang mga kaso, less than 1,000, including Cebu, Iloilo and Bacolod, including Davao na drastic ang pagbaba,” Solante said.

The National Capital region recorded a 7.8 positivity rate in the past 7 days, lower than its previous 9.5 percent.

Solanted said it will take a few more days however whether the long All Saints' Day weekend will result in an increase in cases, as millions of Filipinos trooped to cemeteries to visit the graves of their departed loved ones.

“When we look at the manifestations and incubation ng infection, it is usually between 7 to 10 days from that super-spreader event. So tignan natin in the next week, second week or third week of November, dahil doon makikita natin kung talagang mataas ang hawaan ang Undas… kung merong uptick ng mga kaso. Especially, ang babantayan natin, ang mga na-hospital, those who will develop severe infection,” he said.

He hopes the downtrend in cases will continue as the country gears for the holidays. He advised the public to continue to comply with minimum health standards and to get boosted as protection against COVID infections.

“So, hopefully in the next weeks, sana kung wala mang new variants of concern or subvariants ng omicron ang makapasok… kung ang BA.5 lang ang pag-usapan natin, hopefully tuloy-tuloy na na mababa ang mga kaso natin,” said Solante.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 4,012,868, as of Wednesday, of whom, 3,932,557 have recovered while 64,322 died.

The Philippines' first case was logged on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, 2021, more than 73.6 million people in the country have already been fully inoculated, of whom 20.7 million had received their booster shots.

CATCH-UP IMMUNIZATION OF CHILDREN

Meanwhile, Solante also reminded the public to protect the newborn and infants from other diseases through the Department of Health's "catch-up immunization program."

"Most third-world countries talagang naparalisa ng mga 2 years of the pandemic. Hindi nakalabas ang mga bata. Ang mga nanay, natatakot sa bakuna. Expected na ang vaccination coverage natin mababa," he said.