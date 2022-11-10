California Attorney General Rob Bonta and his wife Mia were at the Dirty Bird Lounge in Hayward to attend the 2022 midterm election watch party Tuesday night.

The Democrat is projected to win against his Republican challenger Nathan Hochman and become the first Filipino American elected to such a post.

Bonta has served as California Attorney General since 2021 after Governor Gavin Newsom appointed him to succeed Xavier Becerra who left to become President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services Secretary.

The Attorney General oversees the Department of Justice, 500 sworn peace officers, and 600 other law enforcement personnel.

"I did my work in full view of the people of California for a year and a half and they said we want to send you back for a full four year term. And what’s possible to get done in four years is incredible," Bonta said.

In his short time as an appointed Attorney General, Bonta has not only taken steps to curb rising violence against Asian Americans, but he has also tackled other important issues.

"We’re going to continue our work to keep our community safe from gun violence. We’re going to continue our work to create more affordable housing throughout the state of California. We’re going to continue our work to hold corporations accountable when they put poison in our air or in our water or when they hurt our kids and families," he said.

"So there’s a lot more to do and we’re going to protect our rights and freedoms."

Bonta, who has always expressed his pride in his Filipino American heritage while in public service, also sent a message to his community.

"Time and time again, you showed up and showed out. You've supported me, believed in me, inspired me to fight harder, and work harder, and do more and believed in me that I could be in these positions. So the Filipino community is my base, my foundation. So what I want to say is thank you from the bottom of my heart."

His wife also claimed victory in representing State Assembly District 18, a post formally occupied by her husband before his appointment as Attorney General.