Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential hopeful Walden Bello on Tuesday said the habit of pandering to voters based on regional affiliation should stop.

“I think it’s really time that, you know, while acknowledging our roots in the different regions we also come together as a nation . . . really think about the collective interest,” Bello told reporters during the Pandesal Forum held via Zoom video conference.

“Many of our politicians underestimate the maturity of our Filipino people . . . Napakababa ang tingin nila sa mga Pilipino (they think lowly of Filipinos). They think that each Filipino can be bought during election day for P500. That’s really the way they think about us as a people.”

Bello said Filipinos were tired of the “kinship business” of politicians.

“Kasi mga pulitiko natin like sina Marcos, sina Duterte panay ang (Because our politicians like the Marcos, Dutertes are fond of the) dynastic interest in a region . . . That’s what they really have dynastic interest that gets together at a national level in order to plunder our country,” he said.

“Be surprised while the Marcoses talk about the Solid North … they may be underestimating the younger Ilocanos who are no longer into this kinship business.”

He also encouraged voters to show how their vote would change the dynamics of politics in the Philippines.

“It’s time that we show them that we are more than that and that they should not take us for granted as just people that can be bought and confident kami (we) that this election can be a turning point in terms of political maturity and the old politics will begin to fall mainly because the younger will no longer stand for this kind of thing,” he added.

Bello is currently an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban Ng Masa.

The former lawmaker is among 29 vice presidential aspirants next year, including Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, and senators Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto, and Bong Go. The list will be trimmed in the coming months to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for May 9, 2022, elections will start only on Feb. 8, 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: